Former telecom minister Sukh Ram cremated in Mandi with state honours

Dipender Manta
Mandi, May 12
Congress leader and former telecom minister Sukh Ram was cremated with state honours at Hanuman Ghat here on Thursday.
A large number of people had gathered outside his residence to pay their last respects.
His grandson, actor Aayush Sharma, along with his wife and their son, paid his tributes.
The police gave a guard of honour to the former Union minister.
The funeral procession started from his residence for Seri Manch where the body was kept for almost two hours. After conducting a wreath-laying ceremony, the body was taken to the cremation ground at Hanuman Ghat.
Sukhram’s son, BJP MLA Anil Sharma, lit the pyre in the presence of his younger brother Anup Sharma.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, former CM and BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP leader Gulab Singh Thakur, senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur, and Congress leaders Ram Lal Thakur, Harshvardhan Chauhan, Prakash Chaudhary and Sohan Lal attended the ceremony.
