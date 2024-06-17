Formulate plan to tackle water crisis: Jai Ram to CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, june 16

Expressing serious concern over severe water crisis across the state, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur here today demanded Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led state government to formulate proactive plans to tackle these challenges and ensure that the people of the state do not have to face difficulties.

Thakur, in a press statement issued here, stated that the state was going through a severe water shortage crisis. “In most places, including the state’s capital, water is being supplied every four to five days, while conditions are worse in many areas. The state government has been silent on this water crisis and lacks seriousness in resolving it,” Thakur said.

Govt silent on water crisis In most places water is being supplied every four or five days. The state government has been silent on the water crisis and lacks seriousness in resolving it. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that such issues do not arise. —Jai Ram Thakur, Former Chief Minister

The former Chief Minister said it was known that water consumption increased during the summer season. During the tourist season also, water consumption in hotels multiplied which further strains water resources. Therefore, special arrangements should have been made to deal with this situation but the state government did not take this issue seriously.

“People of the state are coping with water scarcity and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure that such issues do not arise,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal has accused Sukhvinder Sukhu-led government of misusing state funds and loans to appease its allies while neglecting basic needs of the people.

In a statement issued here, Bindal stated that the Congress government was focusing on appeasing its favorites and distributing Cabinet ranks to its allies while the entire Himachal Pradesh was reeling under severe heat wave and people were struggling even for drinking water.

Bindal said the condition of projects from where the state was receiving ample drinking water supply has deteriorated under the current government which has aggravated public suffering.

Bindal also said that for the past two months, forests across the entire state had been burning, but the Chief Minister and his Cabinet ministers were comfortably sitting in their air-conditioned rooms and watching the forests turning into ashes.

“People of the state are suffering due to the negligence of the Chief Minister, who seems more interested in saving his government than addressing these issues,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jai Ram Thakur #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu