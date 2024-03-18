 Fort that dared to defy mighty British now in ruins : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Fort that dared to defy mighty British now in ruins
Tracking Heritage Nurpur Fort

Fort that dared to defy mighty British now in ruins

Boasts impressive façade, but fading frescos on inner walls need restoration

Fort that dared to defy mighty British now in ruins

The Nupur fort ruins that are witness to over 1,000 years of history



Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, March 17

The historic Nurpur fort stands majestically as a testament to the region’s rich cultural heritage and architectural grandeur. In over 1,000 years of its history, the formidable fort has witnessed the rise and fall of dynasties and withstood sieges and conquests, remaining an indelible symbol of resilience and might through ages.

The impressive façade

Sent to Kalapani, died at 24: the inspiring tale of Wazir Ram Singh

  • The story of Nurpur fort is incomplete without the mention of the heroic deeds and sacrifices of Wazir Ram Singh. Arik Moran, a research scholar presently teaching in Haifa University, had visited Nurpur for his research on Wazir Ram Singh as he was greatly impressed by his heroic deeds. As per Moran, nowhere in history has a young boy, just of 16 years, dared to challenge the mighty British.
  • According to the information available with the district administration, Wazir Ram Singh Pathania of the erstwhile Nurpur state was arrested through a conspiracy when he was worshipping and later sentenced to life imprisonment at Kalapani by the British. He had challenged the British who were trying to annex the state. After his arrest the British shifted him to Rangoon where he was badly tortured. Ram Singh sacrificed his life for the honour and dignity of his motherland on November 11, 1849, at the age of 24.
  • Rajeshwar Pathania, residing at Basa Waziran, a descendent of Ram Singh Pathania, says the fort is at the most commanding place in the region as one can see miles from it. “The fort was self-sustainable as there was provision for everything inside. There were huge water bodies to quench the thirst in case of sieges, which at times lasted for months.”

Temple dedicated to Lord Krishna & Meera

The complex of ancient Nurpur Fort also houses Sri Brijraj Swami temple, believed to be the only temple in north India, where Lord Krishna’s idol is placed alongside Meerabai and not Radha. The temple walls have magnificent frescos which have faded over time. Legend says that the idol of Krishna in black marble is the original one revered by Meera and it had come here as a gift from the Royalty of Chittor.

‘Not satisfied with upkeep’

  • Durgeshwar Singh Pathania, the present head of the Nurpur royal family, and an advocate by profession, is looking after his ancestral land. The palatial heritage house where the family lives is at Khushi Nagar, popularly known as ‘Raja Ka Dera’. It is situated on the outskirts of the town. It became the family’s new abode after a fierce battle with the British.
  • Not satisfied with the restoration and the upkeep of the fort premises, Pathania feels that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the state Tourism Department should develop it from the tourism point of view as it has an unparalleled history of valour and bravery. Talking to The Tribune the Nurpur scion said, “The fort needs improvements to turn it into a preferred tourist destination. A light-and-sound event every evening showcasing the valour of our ancestors who challenged the British can be of interest to one and all. The ballads of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania, which were so famous and popular in the region, should also be revived.”

Brijraj Swami temple is believed to be the only one in north India in which Lord Krishna’s idol is placed alongside Meerabai’s.

A portrait of Raja Jagat Singh

Built on a cliff, the fort at Nurpur overlooks Jabhar Khad, a tributary of Chakki rivulet, and the valley.

On the inside are crumbling palace walls with decorative arches and faded paintings. The northwest walls still have the panels with carved animal depictions. The walls also have beautiful figures of men, women, children, kings, gods, goddesses and birds inscribed on them.

The fort is in ruins except for the façade of the splendid entry gates. Though under the management of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), not much has been done for its upkeep.

Kaka Darves, Mahmood Khan from Chowari was the last of the ballad singers who often sang: “Koi Killa Pathania Zor Kadiya…”at many functions. Nurpur was ruled by the Pathania dynasty, which claims to be a branch of the Tomars of Delhi, who ruled from their capital at Lalkot — the present day Mehrauli.

Originally known as Dhameri, the kingdom of Nurpur was founded in the late 11th century by Jeth Pal who was the younger brother of the ruler of Delhi.

The history of Nurpur touched its zenith between 1580 and 1613 when it was ruled by Raja Basu Dev. Its golden era was during the reign of Dev’s son Raja Jagat Singh Pathania (1618-1646) who is remembered till date.

Ballads were sung in his honour: “Jaisa Raja Jagat Singh Vaise Hote Dou-Char Disha Bukhand Mein Bhukha Na Marta kou.” The town got its name from Queen Nur Jahan, empress of Mughal ruler Jahangir, who visited Nurpur. The Mughal king was on a conquest spree of Kangra and the empress accompanied him till Nurpur. It is said Nur Jahan got so fascinated by Nurpur environs that she desired to permanently settle down here. As per a lore, the king gathered people suffering from goitre in large number around the empress to make her change her mind.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Nurpur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Police party conducting raid attacked in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, constable killed

2
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

3
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

4
India

BJP got Rs 6,987 crore through poll bonds; Future Gaming top donor for DMK

5
India

Gujarat govt taking strict action against perpetrators: MEA on attacks on foreign students

6
Uttar Pradesh

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in Noida snake venom case, sent to judicial custody

7
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

8
Delhi

ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money-laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

9
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

10
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

Don't Miss

View All
In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

Top News

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

Regional growth key to national progress: PM

Regional growth key to national progress: PM Narendra Modi

Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul

Narendra Modi can’t win without EVM, ED: Rahul Gandhi

Marks yatra finale | INDIA bloc show of strength at Mumbai r...

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat varsity hostel

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2

Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly vote count on June 2


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Panthic gathering at Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

AAP slams BJP over ED summons before court verdict

Fans benefit from extended Metro timings

New Delhi: Capital records Min temp 11.9°C

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed