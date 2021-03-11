Foul smell emanates from leaking sewage pipe

There has been a leak in a sewage pipe in the Sabji Mandi area in Shimla. Dirty water from it spills on the road and commuters and locals face a lot of inconvenience due to this. Besides, foul smell emanating from the sewage adds to locals’ woes. The authorities concerned must take a note of this and get the needful done immediately. — Amit, Shimla
Water supply on alternate days
Residents of Totu ward have been getting water supply on alternate days. The authorities concerned must look into the issue and make arrangements to ensure regular water supply daily.
— Vijender, Shimla
