Foundation Day of 13 states, UTs celebrated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 1

The Foundation Day of 13 states and union territories were celebrated at Raj Bhavan here today. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the objective of celebrating the foundation day was to strengthen the spirit of fraternity, integrity and love for the nation and remembering the efforts of people who had strived for statehood to Himachal Pradesh.

He said, “The foundation days of all states and union territories are being celebrated in all other states as well to understand their histories, cultures and customs. We may belong to any state, any community, caste or creed, but we are Indians first.”

Colorful performances depicting variant cultures of Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states were presented. Senior Indian Forest Service officer from Kerala Ravi Shankar along with his wife Rajisha gave a scintillating musical performance.

People from Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, MP, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana participated in the event.

The Governor presented Rs 31,000 each as incentive to the cultural troupes, including from St. Bedes College, Fine Arts College, Shimla, and Government Senior Secondary School, Lalpani, for their performances.

