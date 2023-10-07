Foundation of anti-freezing water scheme laid at Keylong

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 6

To ensure regular water supply in Lahaul and Spiti during the winter, the Jal Shakti Department is going to set up an anti-freezing system in the district at a cost of Rs 22.80 crore. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today laid the foundation stone of this ambitious project at Keylong. Agnihotri also laid the foundation stone of lift irrigation scheme at Manchhu to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.26 crore.

After laying the foundation stone, Deputy CM said, “The residents of Lahaul and Spiti have been facing a shortage of water during winter every year. As temperatures plummet below zero degree, water supply lines freeze. To resolve the issue, the state government has decided to find a solution to the problem. The government had sent Jal Shakti Department officials to Leh-Ladakh, Sikkim and a few other northeast places, where temperatures fall below zero degree during the winter to study the water supply systems there.”

Pipe network 4 feet below ground In this technique, the pipe network of drinking water supply is laid about four feet below the ground. Other aspects of anti- freeze technology are also included in this scheme. As a result, water will not freeze inside the pipes and consumers will avail the water facility even in minus temperature. —Mukesh Agnihotri, Dy Chief Minister

“After visiting these places, the officials advised the government that setting up an anti-freezing system in Lahaul and Spiti can ensure regular water supply to local residents during the winter,” he added.

He directed the officials of Jal Shakti Department to complete this project within the stipulated time to benefit the residents of Lahaul valley.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said on the lines of America and European countries, residents of Lahaul will get water supply in Keylong using anti-freeze technology.

