Foundation of school’s administrative building laid in Jubbal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 27

Education Minister Rohit Thakur laid the foundation stone of the administrative building of Government Senior Secondary School, Jubbal. The building will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.43 crore. He also inaugurated indoor badminton hall constructed at a cost of Rs 43 lakh.

Thakur said, “In Jubbal Kotkhai Assembly constituency, priority will be given to providing equal opportunities and special attention will be paid to education so that students even from remote areas can benefit.”

“Promising students have studied at government senior secondary school, Jubbal. Former CM Thakur Ram Lal, former Supreme Court Justice Lokeshwar Singh Panta and former Chief Justice Bhawani Singh Thakur are prominent figures who took their education at this school.

Earlier, the Education Minister inspected Civil Hospital, Jubbal, and said that health facilities here would be strengthened. He visited the exhibition organized by women self-help groups at Jubbal stadium and assured all possible help to women.