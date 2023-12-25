Foundation stone found damaged, complaint filed

Hamirpur, December 24
Two foundation and inauguration stones, one in Bhoranj constituency and the other in Hamipur constituency, laid during the BJP regime were found damaged in the district. Both of these stones had name plates bearing names of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and MLAs of the respective constituencies, namely Kamlesh Kumari and Narender Thakur.
The BJP leaders of Bhoranj have lodged a complaint with the police.
Vikramjit Singh Banyal, media in-charge of Hamirpur BJP Mandal, said the Congress leaders and anti-BJP forces are frustrated by the increasing popularity of the BJP in the country.
He said that BJP Mandal president would lodge a complaint with the police regarding the issue. He added that these structures were government property and the police should take cognisance of such criminal activities.
