Foundation stone of drain laid in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, February 25

Satpal Singh Satti, Chairman of the State Finance Commission, today laid the foundation stone of a major drain in Una city. The drain to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore will help ease the problem of waterlogging in two wards of the city, besides adjoining Lalsingi villager.

Satti, while addressing a public gathering after laying the stone, said Rs 24.84 crore had been deposited with the Jal Shakti Department for the construction of water drainage structures in the city and to link these with the tributaries of the Swan river. The work had been awarded to contractors and was expected to be completed before the onset of the monsoons.

He said the contours of the city were being studied using drones and besides the six major drains, an additional estimate of Rs 45 crore had been prepared for the construction of small drains and to link these with the major ones.

Satti said that a mother and child hospital, along with the new OPD block of the district hospital, was almost complete and would be dedicated to the public shortly. He said that 15 posts of doctor and 74 posts of paramedic had been sanctioned for the mother and child hospital and the new OPD. —