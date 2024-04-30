Four acquitted in 2015 Damtal triple murder, dacoity case

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, April 29

The Sessions Court, Dharamsala, has acquitted four persons in a triple murder and dacoity case nine years after the alleged crime.

Sessions Judge, Dharamsala, Preeti Thakur ordered the acquittal of NRI Baljinder Singh, Lakhvinder Singh, Balbir Rana and Surjeet Singh, who were arrested in the triple murder and dacoity case at Damtal in Kangra district in 2015.

Sunil Mallan, the counsel for the petitioner, told The Tribune that the court had acquitted all the four — who were languishing in jail for six to eight years — of all charges.

The defence counsel said no evidence was established against the acquitted persons named in the chargesheet, which was filed against them in the Sessions Court in 2018.

He added that, “A forensic expert also submitted that it could not be established that anyone entered the premises and crime scene.”

According to him, an FIR was lodged in Police Station, Indora, through a complaint that out of four members of a family, three were found murdered and gold jewellery and cash were missing after the crime.

The acquitted persons belonged to Amritsar and Pathankot in Punjab. The defence counsel also said they would file a damage suit soon against the complainant for making innocent persons languish behind the bars for such a long period.

