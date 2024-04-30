Four-day workshop on disaster risk mgmt in healthcare facilities

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 29

In light of the growing necessity for readiness in the face of natural disasters and emergencies, a four-day comprehensive workshop on disaster risk management (DRM) in healthcare facilities was kicked off here today. Faculty members and officials from the State Institute of Health & Family Welfare (SIH&FW) and the Regional Health & Family Welfare Training Centre, along with nodal officers of disaster management from Shimla, Solan, and Bilaspur districts, participated in the event.

Hosted by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in partnership with the SIH&FW, this workshop aims to equip healthcare professionals with essential skills and the knowledge to mitigate risks and ensure the continuity of healthcare services during crises.

Health services Director Dr Gopal Beri, while chairing the inaugural session, emphasised the need to bolster hospitals’ resilience in the face of disasters and stressed the importance of implementing disaster management plans. He directed the health officials to propagate a culture of safety following the completion of the training programme. Furthermore, he emphasised integrating disaster management into hospital operations and curricula in collaboration with the HP SDMA.

He said throughout the workshop, attendees would delve into critical topics such as healthcare facility preparedness plan (HDMP), the role of healthcare administrators in disaster management, preparation of disaster management plans, supply chain and logistics management and triage at health facilities during disasters.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla