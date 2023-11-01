Four dead, 7 injured in Mandi road accident

Dipender Manta Mandi
Mandi, November 1
Four persons were killed and seven others critically injured on Wednesday when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a deep gorge at Dhanyara on Dharampur-Kotli road.
According to police, majority passengers were residents of Mandi. The cause of accident is yet to be ascertained.
It is suspected that the vehicle might be overspeeding, leading to the accident as the driver lost control over it.
The injured were rushed to nearby hospital. The casualties may increase, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
First foreign passport holders leave Gaza to Egypt through Rafah crossing
Palestinian death toll in Israel-Hamas war has reached 8,525...
ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore of Jet founder Naresh Goyal, others in London, Dubai
The attached properties include 17 residential flats, bungal...
Punjab Opposition leaders skip open debate called by CM Bhagwant Mann
Slamming opposition over SYL canal issue, CM Mann said previ...
Indian-origin soldier Halel Solomon among Israelis killed in Gaza
20-year-old soldier hailed from Dimona town in south of Isra...
Problem with electoral bonds scheme is it provides for ‘selective anonymity’ and ‘selective confidentiality’: SC
Apex court says motive behind the scheme may be perfectly la...