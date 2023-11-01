Four dead, 7 injured in Mandi road accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 1

Four persons were killed and seven others critically injured on Wednesday when the vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a deep gorge at Dhanyara on Dharampur-Kotli road.

According to police, majority passengers were residents of Mandi. The cause of accident is yet to be ascertained.

It is suspected that the vehicle might be overspeeding, leading to the accident as the driver lost control over it.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital. The casualties may increase, the police said.

