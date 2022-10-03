Four dead as car falls into gorge near Sonadhar in Shimla district

Our Correspondent

Shimla, October 2

Four persons were killed while a man sustained serious injuries when the car, in which they were travelling fell into a 250 metre deep gorge near Sonadhar on Odhi-Machinkhud road in Shimla district on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Keshav from Theog, Vijay, Miraj and Shambu, from Bihar. The injured, Najirudin, is admitted at a hospital in Rampur.

