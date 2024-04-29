Four die in Shimla district road accidents

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

Four persons were killed and 10 injured in three road accidents in Shimla and Bilaspur districts, the police said here today.

The bus that fell off a bridge in Bilaspur. Tribune photo

Two persons died on the spot when the car (HP 10B 2308) in which they were travelling was hit by a landslide on the Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib National Highway (NH 707) in the Rohru subdivision of Shimla district.

The deceased were identified as Vishambhar Sharma (50), son of Keshav Ram and a resident of Palkan village in Rohru, and Satish Kumar (52), son of Pritam Singh and a resident of Dhara village in Rohru.

The mishap occurred near Snail village on the Hatkoti-Tiuni road when huge boulders fell on the vehicle, killing both the occupants on the spot.

Teams from the police and district administration reached the spot as soon as they received the information and extricated the bodies from the rubble. The post-mortem was conducted at Civil Hospital, Rohru.

Rohru Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravinder Negi said the national highway was blocked for some time due to the accident. However, it was cleared for traffic later.

The district administration also provided Rs 15,000 as immediate relief to the families of each deceased.

In another accident in the Theog subdivision of the district, two persons were killed and two injured after their car (CH 03Q 1471) plunged into a 150-metre deep gorge.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek (23), son of Raju and a resident of Kandi village in Theog, and Ankush (25), son of Yogender Singh and a resident of Shoshni village in Theog.

The injured were identified as Lalit (24), son of Hira Singh and a resident of Panyali village, and Daleep (25), son of Manohar Singh and a resident of Manog village in Theog.

According to the police, the accident took place on Saturday night near Kyartu village, when Ankush, who was at the wheel, lost the control and the car plunged into the gorge.

The accident was noticed by locals, who assisted police in rescuing the injured and recovering the bodies. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital, Theog. They were further referred to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

Theog DSP Siddharth Sharma said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.

In an accident in Bilaspur district, 10 persons were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus, carrying 25 passengers, fell off a bridge after colliding with a truck at Ghyal village.

The police reached the spot and rescued the injured, seven of whom were rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Bilaspur. Three injured were taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Markand.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bilaspur #Shimla