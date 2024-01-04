Himachal: Four IAS officers promoted, 3 shifted

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 3

The state government today ordered the promotion of Anuradha Thakur and Onkar Chand Sharma, both IAS officers of 1994 batch, to the post of Additional Chief Secretary (ACS). Sharma is at present serving as Principal Secretary (Revenue) while Anuradha is on deputation to the Central Government and posted in the Union Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The two officers were granted promotion on the recommendation of the screening committee. There was no Additional Chief Secretary at present and Anuradha and Sharma had completed 30 years of service.

Besides, Amandeep Garg and Pushpendra Rajput, both 1999 batch officers, were also promoted as Principal Secretary. While Garg is at present posted as Secretary (Finance), Rajput is on Central deputation.

Meanwhile, three other IAS officers were transferred and given new postings. Ishant Jaswal, Assistant Commissioner (Leave Reserve) to Deputy Commissioner, Chamba, was posted as SDM, Kangra, while Vijay Wardhan, Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner, Mandi, was transferred as SDM, Rohru in Shimla district.

Netra Meti, Assistant Commissioner to Deputy Commissioner, Solan, was posted as SDM, Palampur in Kangra district.

