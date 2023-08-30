Four killed as car rolls down gorge

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 29

Four persons of a family were killed and another injured after their car rolled down a 500-m gorge near Jarwa Juneli village on the Haripur-Ronhat road in Sirmaur district this morning. The victims, who hailed from Pujarli tehsil of Shimla district, were on their way to Panog village in Ronhat area to condole the death of a relative.

Paonta Sahib DSP Manvinder Thakur said the accident took place on a narrow stretch of road having no crash barrier or parapet.

The bodies were sent to Community Health Centre, Jarva, for postmortem.

While three of the deceased died on the spot, one of them succumbed to injuries on the way to Rajgarh hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Naria Ram (55), Durma Devi (58), Manisha (28) and Vimla (48). Santosh (28), who was driving the vehicle, suffered injuries and was referred to IGMC Shimla for further treatment. He was given preliminary treatment at a local hospital. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the demise of the four.

