Four killed as car rolls down gorge

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 12

Four persons were killed when an Alto car they were travelling in rolled down a gorge at Choinaal on Ranabagh-Karashala road in Anni subdivision of Kullu district today. All occupants of the car died on the spot.

Anni DSP Chandershekhar said the deceased were identified as Surender Kumar (40) and Sushil Kumar (36) of Bishal village and Bir Singh (43) and Sanjeev Kumar (34) of Khaneri village.

He added that the police recovered the bodies from the gorge and handed them over to the families after post mortem. The DSP said the cause of the accident was yet to be ascertained and investigations were underway.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu