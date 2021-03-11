Four leaders, who left AAP, given posts in BJP

Shimla, May 19
Four AAP leaders Anoop Kesri, Satish Thakur, Mamta and Iqbal Singh, who had joined the BJP on April 9, were appointed as state executive members by BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap today.
Anup and Satish were appointed state executive members while Mamta and Iqbal were made state executive members of the Mahila Morcha and the Kisan Morcha.
BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said that in Delhi, 745 out of 1,030 schools were without principals and 416 schools were without vice-principals.
