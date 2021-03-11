Four leaders, who left AAP, given posts in BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

Four AAP leaders Anoop Kesri, Satish Thakur, Mamta and Iqbal Singh, who had joined the BJP on April 9, were appointed as state executive members by BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap today.

Anup and Satish were appointed state executive members while Mamta and Iqbal were made state executive members of the Mahila Morcha and the Kisan Morcha.

