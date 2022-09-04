Shimla, September 3

Four more deaths in rain-related incidents during the current monsoon season have been reported in the state, taking the toll to 302 while 588 persons have been injured.

The state has so far suffered Rs 1,889 crore losses and 30 roads (nine in Kullu, seven in Chamba, six in Mandi, five in Shimla, two in Kangra and one in Solan) are still blocked and six transformers are damaged.

The local Met Office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in lower and middle hills and of a thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in high hills tomorrow.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of Himachal today. Nagrota Suriyan received 98 mm of rain, followed by Amb (51 mm), Palampur (50 mm), Dharamsala (39 mm), Bharari and Mehre (34 mm each), Guler (33 mm), and Bhoranj (30 mm)