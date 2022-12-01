Four of agri varsity to get training abroad

Our Correspondent

Palampur, November 30

One scientist and three PhD scholars of the agriculture university will undergo advanced training in Israel, Japan,Taiwan and Turkey. They met Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, here today.

Dr Parveen Sharma, professor (Vegetable), will visit Israel from December 1 to February 28. He will undergo an advance training on Protected Cultivation at the Agricultural Research Organisation, Israel. The VC advised Dr Parveen to learn the state-of-the-art research techniques to augment research work and explore the possibility of post- doctoral training and collaborative research project.

Prof Chaudhary also interacted with Himanshu Thakur, Khushwinder Kaur and Ekta Kaushik, research scholars, who are also leaving for advanced trainings, and advised them to experience the state-of-the-art facilities to augment their PhD research work.

Himanshu Thakur will work for a month on DNA sequencing techniques in termites and their gutorganisms at Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology, Japan, under the guidance of Dr Thomas Bourguignon beginning December 1. Principal Scientist, Entomology, Dr Kuldeep Singh Verma is his adviser in the university.

Khushwinder Kaur will get one-month hands-on training in angular leaf spot of common bean at the Plant Protection Central Research Institute, Turkey. She will work under the guidance of plant pathologist Dr Sirel Canpolat. Principal Scientist, plant pathology, Dr Amar Singh is her PhD adviser in the university.

Ekta Kaushik will undergo three-month research internship on ‘Evaluation of tomato genotypes against whitefly and pin-worm’ at the World Vegetable Centre, Taiwan, from December 10 under the supervision of Dr Srinivasan Ramasamy, flagship programme leader on safe and sustainable value chains.

Principal Scientist, Entomoloy, Dr Ajay Sood is her PhD adviser. Dr Ranbir Singh Rana, Principal Investigator, said the scientist and students had been sponsored under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, National Agricultural Higher Education Project on Centre of Advanced Agricultural Science and Technology on Protected Agriculture and Natural farming.