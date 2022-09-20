Four out of 16 Himachal pilgrims evacuated near Adi Kailash

Shimla, September 19
Four out of 16 pilgrims from Himachal who were stranded near Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand due to the damage caused to a connecting road have been evacuated from Budhi to Dharchu La through helicopter.
The helicopter operations had to be suspended due to bad weather conditions and the remaining 12 pilgrims would be evacuated soon as the road is expected to be restored today, a spokesperson for the state disaster management cell said here today.
So far, Govind, Rajkumari, Kirti Saroop and Babita have been evacuated while the stranded persons are Ker Singh and Jeev Singh from Nirmand (Kullu), Devi Ram from Rampur (Shimla), Poonam Kumari, Gunjan Devi, Manta Singh, Urmila, Juri Lal and Lata from Karsog (Shimla), Poonam Kumari from Jhakari (Shimla) and Devi Dutt and Kala Negi from Kullu.
The disaster management cell has urged the district administration of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand for evacuation and assistance to the stranded people, the spokesperson added.
