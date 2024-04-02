Four poll icons appointed

Chamba, April 1
In a bid to increase the voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Chamba Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Mukesh Repaswal today appointed four poll icons under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.
Repaswal said the appointment of these icons was aimed to raise awareness and attract voters from various sections of the constituency.
Padma Shri award winners Lalita Vakil, Musafir Ram, and Dr Vijay Sharma have been appointed icons in the art and culture category.
Asian shooting championship bronze medallist Farhan Mirza has been appointed as the youth icon.
The District Electoral Officer said the appointment of the election icons would help in increasing voter awareness and participation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Atishi's 'explosive expose' at 10 am; says no money trail found connected to any AAP leader till date
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directo...
In case of flight delays, passengers can now exit through airport departure gates
Aviation security watchdog BCAS has issued new guidelines
Arvind Kejriwal under CCTV in Tihar jail: Wake up at 6.30 am, dal-chapati-sabzi for lunch, dinner at 6.30 pm
Kejriwal sought permission for books like Bhagavad Gita, Ram...
North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern waters, says South Korea
There are concerns that North Korea could further dial up pr...