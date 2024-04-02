Four poll icons appointed

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 1

In a bid to increase the voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Chamba Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Mukesh Repaswal today appointed four poll icons under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

Repaswal said the appointment of these icons was aimed to raise awareness and attract voters from various sections of the constituency.

Padma Shri award winners Lalita Vakil, Musafir Ram, and Dr Vijay Sharma have been appointed icons in the art and culture category.

Asian shooting championship bronze medallist Farhan Mirza has been appointed as the youth icon.

The District Electoral Officer said the appointment of the election icons would help in increasing voter awareness and participation.

