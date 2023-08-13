Four rooms of luxury resort at Nalagarh Fort collapse

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 12

Four rooms of a four-star luxury resort at the more than 600-year-old Nalagarh Fort collapsed last night following incessant rain. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident as no room was occupied.

The fort was constructed in 1421 during the reign of Raja Bikram Chand, who had represented the Chand dynasty of Himachal Pradesh. It is located on a hilltop and overlooks Nalagarh town.

Resort manager Sumit Singal said that four of the 35 guest rooms in the fort collapsed last night following heavy rain. He added, “Colossal damage has been caused to the resort and the adjoining area, too, is showing signs of damage. Retaining walls will have to be built from the base once the rains subside.”

A four-star luxury resort was being run from the fort since 1995. Prior to that Nalagarh Degree College was also located there in 1991 before it shifted to its own building in 1994.

Vijender Singh, a former Health Minister, who represents the Chand dynasty, resides in the resort. His son Jitendra Singh was also present in the resort when the mishap took place.

The resort is a favourite destination of tourists from India and abroad and many Punjabi films have been shot there. The well-maintained resort is known for its architecture, which is amply exhibited on well-maintained lawns as well as in intricately-carved woodwork and panels.

Being a prestigious landmark of the erstwhile princely state, local residents are saddened by the loss of four rooms of the resort.

