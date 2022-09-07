Four-time former Congress MLA Yog Raj from Paragpur joins BJP

Shimla, September 6
Four-time former Congress MLA Yog Raj joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and party president Suresh Kashyap here today.
Yog Raj had represented the Paragpur Assembly constituency. He had also been Director of Kangra Cooperative Bank.
He fought elections from the Paragpur constituency. After delimitation, the segment was renamed Dehra in Kangra district. He had started his political career in 1972. “I have joined the BJP because of the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. I will work to strengthen the party,” said Yog Raj.
