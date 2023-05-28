Four trekkers rescued in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 27

Four persons, including a girl, who had lost their way on the Churdhar trek, were rescued by the Sangrah police in Sirmaur district yesterday.

Shivani and Shubham comprised one group, while Rohit and Himanshu of Chandigarh begun trekking along with two local youths.

After successfully reaching the peak, the two groups began the return journey on Thursday evening, but lost their way in the dark and diverted towards the thick forest from Teesri village.

Inclement weather added to their trouble. Meanwhile, Shivani and Shubham met the trekkers from Chandigarh. The remaining two trekkers were able to return and they informed the Nohradhar police about the four missing trekkers.

“A team of three cops started a search operation around 9 pm. The missing trekkers managed to send their location after their mobile phones displayed weak signal. That helped a rescue team in reaching out to them around 1.30 am,” said Mukesh Dadwal, DSP, Sangrah. They were brought back to Nohradhar around 4 am yesterday.

The 18-km trek is considered a tedious climb from Nohradhar as the peak is located at an elevation of 12,000 ft. Cases of trekkers losing their way surface every now and then from Teesri village where multiple routes converge.

The trekkers should register themselves with the administration. Their contact numbers should be available for assistance in case of an eventuality, said an official.