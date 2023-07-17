Four-year-old girl raped, murdered; uncle arrested

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 16

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangulated to death by her uncle in the Kotkhai area of Shimla district late on Saturday evening. The police have arrested the accused and booked him under Sections 302 and 363 of the IPC.

According to the police, after receiving a complaint of a missing girl in the Kotkhai area, they started search operations and the body of the girl was found barely metres away from her house. The accused is a 19-year-old man of Nepal origin.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The accused was planning to escape but the prompt police action from the Kotkhai area led to solving the case within three hours of the incident. When the body of the girl was recovered, the police looked around for possible clues. After some time, they managed to find slippers of the girl next to her uncle’s house located in the vicinity. After the needle of suspicion was pointed at her uncle, the police questioned him and he admitted to have committed the crime.”

The deceased’s parents had gone to work at an orchard when the incident took place. On their return to home in the evening, they found their daughter missing and immediately informed the police.

“The post-mortem examination and forensic analysis of evidences are being conducted and further sections will be added as the investigation progresses,” Gandhi said.

Theog DSP Siddharth Sharma said, “We have registered a case under Sections 302, 376 and the POCSO Act. The post-mortem examination is being done at the IGMC and forensic teams have collected samples. After committing the heinous act, the accused killed the girl. We are investigating the matter.”

#Shimla