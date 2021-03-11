Fourlane samiti to observe fast

KULLU, JUNE 4
The Kullu Fourlane Sangharsh Samiti will observe a fast here from June 8 to June 20 and if their demands are not met, they will hold protests on roads.
This was stated by samiti president Dinesh Sen while addressing a press conference here today. He said even on June 24, 2021, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said the fourlane affected should get their rights.
The president said the previous Congress government had to face the anguish of the fourlane affected people during the Assembly elections and the BJP too had to bear the brunt of it in the Mandi Parliamentary byelection.
Sen said, “Now, members of the sangharsh samiti have decided that first they will observe a 12-day fast and if the government does not reach any conclusion, then they will take to streets.”
