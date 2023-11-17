Frame solar energy scheme guidelines: Sukhu to officials

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed the Energy Department to formulate guidelines of the solar energy scheme at the earliest.

Govt to provide 40% subsidy on solar projects The state government will provide 40 per cent subsidy on the installation of solar projects of 100 KW to 1 MW capacity to the youth

The government will purchase electricity for 25 years from solar projects established under the solar energy scheme

The state government is promoting solar energy and has set a target to produce 500 MW during 2023-24, said Sukhu

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the department here, said that the state government would provide 40 per cent subsidy on the installation of solar projects of 100 KW to 1 MW capacity to the youth. The department should prepare a complete outline of the scheme at the earliest and implement it, he added. It was decided to call another meeting of the department on November 21.

He said, “The scheme will provide self-employment opportunities to the local youth, besides strengthening the efforts of the government in making Himachal a green energy state by March 31, 2026. The government will purchase electricity for 25 years from units set up under the scheme.”

Sukhu said, “This proactive approach of the state government towards renewable energy will not only help in environment protection but will also create growth and employment opportunities, making Himachal a leader in adopting clean energy.”

He added that the government was promoting solar energy and had set a target to produce 500 MW solar energy during 2023-24. He added, “Our government is working with commitment for environment conservation and various steps are being taken in this regard. The government had presented a maiden green budget this year.”

The Chief Minister said that the production of solar energy was an important step towards making Himachal a green energy state and meeting its energy needs. “The government is also promoting electric vehicles and the demand for power will increase in the state in coming times,” he added.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, Managing Director, HPSEBL, Harikesh Meena and CEO, Himurja, Shubh Karan Singh attended the meeting.

#Shimla #solar energy #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu