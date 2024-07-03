Free ayurvedic camp to be held in Kinnaur

Rampur, July 2
A one-day free ayurvedic medical camp will be organised by the AYUSH Department on July 9 at the Devi Mata Temple complex in Chitkul village (Kalpa development block) of Kinnaur district. This information was shared by District AYUSH Officer Dr Indu Sharma today .
She said a team of doctors and paramedical staff would provide free medical treatment to residents for various ailments — including eye diseases, arthritis and piles. Free ayurvedic medicines would be distributed to people, she added. She said free medical camps were being organised in accordance to the proposed departmental calendar under the Vibrant Village Programme. She urged everyone to actively take part in the free camps.
