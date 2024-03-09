Free check-up for expecting mothers in Una

Una, March 8
Una Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Verma today said free medical check-up camps for expecting mothers would be held on March 9 at all health institutions in the district.
In a press release issued here, the CMO said the main camp would be organised at the district hospital where the expecting mothers would be screened for all vital health parameters. All diagnostic tests would be done for free, he said, adding that free medicines would also be provided.
The CMO added that these medical camps will be held at all Civil Hospitals and Community and Primary Health Centres in the districts. He said the ASHA workers will contact the expecting mothers in their respective areas and accompany them to the nearest health institutions for the camps.
