Freedom fighter Arjan Singh's sacrifice forgotten: Son

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 27

Not many in Kasauli know about freedom fighter Arjan Singh, who participated in the freedom struggle while in the Indian National Army (INA). He had earlier served as a mason in the Royal Bombay Regimental Centre of the British army in October 17,1939.

Arjan was born on January 1, 1920. The family originally hailed from Mauli village in Kharar, which was part of Ambala district.

He remained imprisoned for two years at various places such as Bahadurghat, Italy and France. Recognising his contribution to the freedom struggle, he was honoured with a ‘Tamrapatra’ by the government. He had served the British army at various places, including Egypt. He died on February 6,1993, at the age of 73.

Arjan Singh has two sons and a daughter. His son Satish Singh serves in the Cantonment Board at Kasauli while his sister is married in Panchkula. His brother retired after serving in the Military Engineering Services here.

Satish rues that the government has not done enough to honour his father’s sacrifice. “Being illiterate, Arjan Singh had little means of earning livelihood. We did not get any land or any other benefit from the government and it seems my father’s sacrifice has been forgotten”.

Arjan Singh had come to Kasauli after Independence in 1948 in search of a job. “Since he was an ex-Army man, he secured a job in the local cinema hall where he had to control the crowd. Our family has since then settled in Kasauli,” says Satish.

He recalls how his father used to narrate the inspiration behind joining the INA. The famous slogan of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, “Tum mujhe khoon do, mai tumeh azadi dunga” deeply motivated the youth in the British era and they were inspired to do something for the nation.

He also reminisces how his father had spent several days in a forest without food after being surrounded by the British army. The Department of Posts has issued a stamp in his father’s memory as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

No benefit provided

Being illiterate, Arjan Singh (in pic) had little means of earning livelihood. We did not get any land or any other benefit from the govt. It seems my father’s sacrifice has been forgotten. — Satish, Arjan Singh’s son