Freight issue resolved, 2 Adani cement plants in Himachal to resume operations from Tuesday

Solan, February 20

The more than two-month-old freight issue, which had led to closure of two cement plants of Adani cement management at Darlaghat and Barmana was resolved on Monday with the intervention of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

A rate of Rs 9.30 per ton per km and Rs 10.30 per ton per km put forward by the CM was unanimously accepted by the managements of the two cement plants.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made this announcement during a media briefing at Shimla where he said both the plants would resume operations from tomorrow.

68 दिनों बाद दोनों गुटों मे मध्यस्थता से टूटा गतिरोध,अदानी समूह व ट्रांसपोर्टरों मे हुआ समझौता ।

कल से शुरू होंगे दोनों सीमेंट प्लांट ।



He said the freight rate was arrived upon after a series of meetings between transporters and Chief Executive officer of Adani Cement management with the help of officials, including Principal Secretary Transport RD Nazeem, Director Transport and others.

Sukhu said the state government was keen to ensure that neither the industry nor the transporters suffer. He said the remaining issues can be amicably resolved and the usual hike due as per the laid formula would be given from time to time.

Adani cement management had unilateral shut its two plants at Darlaghat and Barmana from December 15 after it reduced the freight to Rs 6 per ton per km as against the existing freight of Rs 10.58 per ton per km and Rs 11.41 per ton per km, respectively, at Darlaghat and Barmana.

About 6,500 trucks are engaged by the two plants.

