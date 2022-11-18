French cultural event at BCS

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 17

A French cultural event ‘La Vie En Rose’ held at the Bishop Cotton School (BCS) proved to be a celebration of French culture, language, music and food.

The event was named after the famous French song by singer Edith Piaf ‘La Vie En Rose’ which translates as - Life in Pink. French is taken as the third language by students at the BCS after English and Hindi.

The chief guest on the occasion was Rameshwar Thakur, Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. The guest of honour was Francois Laederich, a local French cheese maker from Mashobra, with Amiksa Cheese. The French cultural show was replete with French songs, traditional folk dance and even French cuisine besides a mime show, highlighting famous aspects of French culture.

The event saw the French students bring to life a story of a little clown ‘Petite Patate’ and a dream sequence he had travelling to another planet where the season change every day.

Groups of boys explained the story of the clown to the visitors - in French first, putting into practice the language skills they have learnt over the past year.

#Shimla