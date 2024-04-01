 Frequent landslides on NH have Kullu villagers in panic : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Frequent landslides on NH have Kullu villagers in panic

Frequent landslides on NH have Kullu villagers in panic

Result of 4-laning between Deodhar & Chowki Dobhi villages in Kharal Valley

Frequent landslides on NH have Kullu villagers in panic

A landslide blocks a portion of the Bhuntar-Ramshila national highway at Deodhar in Kullu. File Photo



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 31

Frequent landslides between Ramshila and Tapu Pul (Shani Mandir) after the side-cutting of a hill to broaden the road for the four-laning of the national highway (NH) have created panic among residents of Deodhar and Chowki Dobhi villages of Kharal Valley, opposite the Kullu town.

Rock strata has become loose

The four-laning was started by the National Highways Authority of India in 2017 and completed in 2019, after which rock strata at many places became loose and the area became prone to landslides. Many houses in the area were razed and many developed huge cracks, making these inhabitable

Barricades collapsed

In 2020, barricades were set up on the side of the highway, but now these have also collapsed and the problems of the residents have increased again. — Manoj, A resident

The four-laning was started by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in 2017 and completed in 2019, after which rock strata at many places became loose and the area became prone to landslides. Many houses in the area were razed and many developed huge cracks, making these inhabitable.

One-way vehicular movement on the NH was blocked in Deodhar due to a landslide on Tuesday. Boulders, along with portions of already cracked retaining wall, fell on the road. The movement of the vehicles continued on the other lane and the blockade was lifted after about four hours.

Landslides have been frequent in Deodhar for the past several years. Instructions were given by the administration to the NHAI to prevent landslides in Deodhar. The NHAI also took the help of experts from the IIT Roorkee, but the problem of landslides in the area could not be solved.

The NHAI authorities had, in June last year, stated that an estimate of Rs 25 crore was prepared for erecting retaining walls at vulnerable places so that landslides could be prevented in future as per the report by the IIT experts and it was sent to the higher authorities for approval, but nothing had been done on ground so far.

The retaining walls and stone crate fences erected by the NHAI on the roadside have got uprooted and have now reached the middle of the road. If the problem is not resolved soon, landslides may cause more damage in the coming days.

Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said instructions were given to the NHAI in this regard.

Residents have raised the issue several times and pleaded with the government, administration and the NHAI for a concrete solution to the issue. Residents said they had approached the authorities concerned to erect stone fences where the cutting was being undertaken in 2017, but to no avail.

A resident Manoj said the road connecting Deodhar village to Shani Mandir had collapsed completely. He said, “In 2020, barricades were set up on the side of the highway, but now these have also collapsed and the problems of the residents have increased again. So far, all efforts of the NHAI to stop the landslides have proved insufficient.”

The residents lamented that they had only received assurances and nothing concrete had been done on the ground yet. They said the remedies suggested by the IIT experts should be carried out at the earliest so that they don’t have to suffer more damages during the rainy season. They said the landslides also pose a big danger to the vehicles plying on the NH.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Uttar Pradesh

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

2
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

3
Punjab

Farmers gather at Ambala, pay homage to farmer Shubhkaran Singh killed during protest

4
India

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

5
Punjab

Lok Sabha election: BJP unable to find own party men to field them from Punjab, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

6
India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of kin of gangster who ‘managed’ crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi

7
Delhi

Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally

8
India

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun

9
India

Excise ‘scam’: ED says 'kickbacks' used in AAP Goa poll campaign also detected in I-T, CBI probes

10
Entertainment

Aamir Khan my favourite, watched ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ 4 times: Turkish envoy Firat Sunel

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim

BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...

Hard data on BJP’s ‘corruption’ now available, says Congress

'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue

Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...

China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh

Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs releases 4th list of stand...

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’

Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Pannun

Red line must not be crossed: US envoy on plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannun


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

At INDIA bloc rally, wife reads out Kejriwal’s six promises

Punjab leaders stand in solidarity with AAP chief

Leopard enters house in North Delhi’s Jagatpur, attacks 3 persons; contained in room

Leopard enters house in North Delhi’s Jagatpur, attacks 3 persons; contained in room

BJP calls it ‘baraat’ of corruption

Woman found dead in locked room

Woman found dead in locked room

Two thieves held, 6 mobiles recovered

Cops hold mock drill to check poll readiness in city

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

Admn duty-bound to maintain law & order, says SDM

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

2 smugglers arrested with 1.95 kg heroin

Dakha cops nab 2 thieves from Meerut

Man held for using abusive language against biz partner

6 cellphones recovered in search op at Central Jail

Man booked for killing stray dog

3 held in Patiala cake death case

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study