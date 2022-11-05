Frequent traffic bottlenecks at Sanjauli Chowk

Sanjauli chowk has turned into a major traffic bottleneck. Except for early mornings or late nights, there’s always a long line of vehicles moving towards or away from the chowk. The authorities concerned should try to find a way to ease the traffic flow on the spot. Neelam, shimla
Additional bus required on Sadhupul-Shimla route
The HRTC should operate an additional bus from Sadhupul to Shimla in the morning. At present, the route has only one bus service, which gets overcrowded. Travelling in such a bus is inconvenient for commuters, especially for women and children. An additional bus should be started on this route at the earliest. Gunjan, Junga
Erratic power cuts in Fagu
Power cuts have become a frequent occurrence at Fagu and nearby places in the past two weeks. There’s usually a power cut in the morning, which is causing inconvenience to schoolchildren and office-goers. The Electricity Department should look into the problem and try to resolve it at the earliest. Vidya, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...