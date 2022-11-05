Frequent traffic bottlenecks at Sanjauli Chowk

Sanjauli chowk has turned into a major traffic bottleneck. Except for early mornings or late nights, there’s always a long line of vehicles moving towards or away from the chowk. The authorities concerned should try to find a way to ease the traffic flow on the spot. Neelam, shimla

Additional bus required on Sadhupul-Shimla route

The HRTC should operate an additional bus from Sadhupul to Shimla in the morning. At present, the route has only one bus service, which gets overcrowded. Travelling in such a bus is inconvenient for commuters, especially for women and children. An additional bus should be started on this route at the earliest. Gunjan, Junga

Erratic power cuts in Fagu

Power cuts have become a frequent occurrence at Fagu and nearby places in the past two weeks. There’s usually a power cut in the morning, which is causing inconvenience to schoolchildren and office-goers. The Electricity Department should look into the problem and try to resolve it at the earliest. Vidya, Shimla

