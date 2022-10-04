Frequent traffic jams

The road stretch near the Matour crossing on the Kangra-Dharamsala road is prone to traffic jams. Traffic policemen should be deployed on the stretch to manage rush. – Salesh, Kangra
Hike in taxi fares
The fares of HRTC taxis have increased significantly. The fares of the taxis running from different places to the CTO have almost doubled. The govt should roll back the rate hike - Puerto, Shimla
Water supply on alternate days
Water supply to Kuftadhar area in Ruldubhatta ward is again being supplied on alternate days after daily supply for four days. Why the SJPNL can’t provide water regularly to this area when the rest of the city is getting water every day? – Anjana, Lower Kuftadhar
