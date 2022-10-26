Frequent traffic jams a nuisance

Vehicles on the Chharabra-Dhalli stretch were moving at snail’s pace due to a traffic jam on Tuesday. People returning to the city from upper Shimla post Diwali vacation got stuck in a major gridlock. Such jams have become a regular affair. The government and the administration should look into the problem at the earliest.

— Ramesh, Shimla

Sewerage pipes near IGMC leaking

The sewerage pipes close to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) are leaking for the past few days. The pathway is used by the schoolchildren of Central School, Jakhoo. There are a few chemist shops, too, close to the spot, and people visiting these shops are also facing inconvenience. — Ratan, Shimla

Roads closed

As many as four panchayats in Ronhat area are cut off from the main roads for over a month now. The link roads to several panchayats like Manal, Rinoi, Kalona, etc, were disrupted due to heavy rains in September and these have not been repaired yet. The Public Works Department (PWD) top officials should take necessary steps to restore roads. — Suresh, Ronhat

What our readers say

