Frequent traffic jams a nuisance

Vehicles on the Chharabra-Dhalli stretch were moving at snail’s pace due to a traffic jam on Tuesday. People returning to the city from upper Shimla post Diwali vacation got stuck in a major gridlock. Such jams have become a regular affair. The government and the administration should look into the problem at the earliest.
— Ramesh, Shimla
Sewerage pipes near IGMC leaking
The sewerage pipes close to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) are leaking for the past few days. The pathway is used by the schoolchildren of Central School, Jakhoo. There are a few chemist shops, too, close to the spot, and people visiting these shops are also facing inconvenience. — Ratan, Shimla
Roads closed
As many as four panchayats in Ronhat area are cut off from the main roads for over a month now. The link roads to several panchayats like Manal, Rinoi, Kalona, etc, were disrupted due to heavy rains in September and these have not been repaired yet. The Public Works Department (PWD) top officials should take necessary steps to restore roads. — Suresh, Ronhat
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes
Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note