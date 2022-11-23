Frequent traffic jams a nuisance for commuters

Commuters have been facing great inconvenience due to frequent traffic jams on the Sanjauli-IGMC road. Vehicles get stuck in long queues for long, at times resulting in the wastage of precious time when a patient needs medical help. The authorities must regulate the traffic properly. Ankur Singh, Shimla

No road connectivity to Chamba villages

Dibbar and Pukhari villages in the Badka panchayat in Chamba subdivision do not have road connectivity to date. We have to carry the daily essentials on our back for 3 km and in case of a medical emergency, great difficulty is faced while taking a patient to the hospital. Residents, Badka panchayat (Chamba)

Demand for parking facility at IGMC

T he absence of a parking lot for vehicles of patients and attendants at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) is a big problem. People who don’t have driver often face challans for parking on the roadside. A parking must be made for the convenience of the public. Anita Sharma, Shoghi

What our readers say

