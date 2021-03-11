Frequent traffic jams irk locals, tourists

Palampur, JUNE 10
Frequent traffic jams on the narrow Pathankot-Mandi highway is causing inconvenience to tourists and local commuters as well.
One can see long queues of vehicles moving at a snail’s pace at Nagrota Bagwan, 53 Mile, Mattor, Baijnath, Paprola, Maranda and Gaggal.
There have also been instances when people have missed flights after they were caught in a traffic jam on the highway.
Local residents are fed up, as the gridlock has adversely affected their businesses. Besides, the narrow highway is also resulting in fatal accidents. In the past one month, six persons have lost their lives.
SP, Kangra, Khushal Sharma says that traffic police constables have been deployed in these towns to manage congestion. Despite requests, the state authorities have not paid heed to the alarming situation.
