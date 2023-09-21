 Fresh complaint filed in varsity fund ‘embezzlement case’ : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Fresh complaint filed in varsity fund ‘embezzlement case’

Fresh complaint filed in varsity fund ‘embezzlement case’

No record of Rs 10 lakh advance payment

Fresh complaint filed in varsity fund ‘embezzlement case’

With an unidentified payment of Rs 10 lakh having been made by the staff of the tainted Manav Bharti University in 2020 after being embroiled in a fake degree scam coming to the fore, its working has come under the lens. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, September 20

With an unidentified payment of Rs 10 lakh having been made by the staff of the tainted Manav Bharti University in 2020 after being embroiled in a fake degree scam coming to the fore, its working has come under the lens.

Weather the amount was embezzled by the staff or passed on to the university management was yet to be ascertained.

A complaint was lodged with the SP, Solan, by a university official on September 6, 2022 soon after the ‘embezzlement’ was detected in the audit report. With no action having been taken, a fresh complaint has been made on September 5.

SP Solan, Gaurav Singh said a probe was being conducted into the matter.

An audit pertaining to the fee receipt and monthly expenses was conducted from September 20 to March 21. The audit was ordered after the state government took over the university and appointed an administrator in September 2020. Since the previous record had been taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the fake degree scam, the issues like outstanding fee from the students and salaries due towards the employees could not be verified in the audit.

All accounts pertaining to the university were sealed in March 2020 by the Solan police. The staff, however, continued to collect fee in cash from the students who were pursuing various professional courses and used it to meet various expenditures.

The audit detected an unidentified advance payment of Rs 10 lakh made by an accounts officer. Its records was not found in the university records.

#Solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

2
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

3
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

4
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

5
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

6
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

7
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

8
India

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar killing

9
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

10
Diaspora

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...

Women’s Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Why OBC quota in women’s Bill is a problem

Why OBC quota in women's Bill is a problem

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel


Cities

View All

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

ASI arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe