Fresh snow at Dhauladhar hills, Kangra records heavy rainfall

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 31

Heavy rainfall lashed the Kangra region today while the Dhauladhar hills received fresh snowfall. Residents took out their woollens as the temperature fell to about 15°C in the morning.

Guddu Pathania, a resident of Dharamsala, said he had not experienced such low temperatures in peak summers in the region in his entire life. He cited climate change as a possible cause for such cold weather during summers.

Prof AK Mahajan, Department of Environment Sciences, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, said heavy rainfall was lashing the northern plains of India due to Western disturbances. “The Metrological Department has already declared that there will be no heat wave this year. The monsoon are expected to hit the region from June 15,” he added.

Mahajan further said that while the Western disturbances could be attributed to climate change, it was subject of further research by the scientists.

However, the heavy rainfall in the region is being considered good for farmers who are planning to harvest the paddy crop. According to agriculture experts, heavy rainfall can help them in starting early cultivation of paddy in the Kangra region.