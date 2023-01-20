Fresh snow near Atal Tunnel, traffic restricted

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 19

Fresh snowfall near Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway today forced the Lahaul and Spiti administration to restrict the movement of tourists towards the Lahaul valley beyond the Solang valley from the Manali side.

Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said, “Keeping in view weather conditions, black icing and slippery road on the Manali-Leh highway, only locals and Pangi-bound 4x4 vehicles and Sumo with chain are being allowed to enter the district via Atal Tunnel till further orders.”

“The Police Department will oversee the traffic management and coordinate with the Kullu police,” he added. “Due to inclement weather, locals and tourists are advised to be cautious while travelling to the valley. In case of heavy snowfall, they are advised to stay in safe places,” the DC added.

“Hotel and homestay owners have also been requested to advise their guests likewise. In case of any emergency and more information on weather and road status of the valley, they can call the District Disaster Control Room,” he added.