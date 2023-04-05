Fresh snowfall blocks Manali-Leh highway

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 4

The Manali-Leh highway remained blocked to traffic beyond Solang towards Lahaul valley from the Manali side due to fresh snowfall near Atal tunnel on this highway today. The Border Roads Organisation has pressed into service its workforce and machinery to restore the highway to traffic.

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has issued an advisory to the visitors to avoid journey towards Lahaul in these inclement weather conditions. The road leading to Zanskar valley of the union territory Ladakh from Darcha in Lahaul and Spiti is also blocked to traffic near Shinku La for the past some days due to heavy snowfall.

The higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti received fresh snow today, while Mandi and Kullu districts were lashed by rain. Due to fresh snowfall in high altitude areas, the entire Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti regions are in the grip of cold wave.

#atal tunnel #Lahaul and Spiti #Leh #Manali