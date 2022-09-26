Fresh snowfall in Bharmour

Chamba, September 25
Fresh snowfall has occurred on the high peaks of Bharmour, reports that arrived at the district headquarters said this afternoon. It has led to a sharp downfall in the temperature.
Roads have reportedly been blocked in the interior parts of Bharmour while landslides occurred at some other parts of the district, following heavy rain. The water level of the Ravi and its tributaries has increased. The downpour also caused heavy loss to the kharif crops in Banikhet and Bharmour areas, the reports added.
