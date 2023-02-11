Fresh snowfall in higher reaches in Himachal

Shimla, February 10
Higher reaches in Shimla, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts experienced a fresh spell of snowfall while widespread light rains lashed the mid and low hills of the state.
The number of roads closed due to snow increased from 132 on Thursday evening to 180 on Friday. The blocked roads include four national highways. A maximum of 137 roads were closed for vehicular traffic in Lahaul and Spiti, 30 in Kinnaur, six in Chamba, two each in Kangra and Kullu and one in Shimla.
About 470 transformers and 10 water schemes were disrupted in the state as per the state emergency operation centre.
According to the meteorological (MeT) department, Kothi received 35 cm of snow followed by Gondhla 25 cm, Keylong 23 cm, Kukumseri 21.5 cm, Hansa 10 cm, Kalpa 7 cm, Khadrala 3 cm and Pooh and Shilaroo 2 cm each, blocking 50 more roads in the state.
The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has advised the tourists and residents to avoid unnecessary travel in case of snowfall and informed that the Manali - Leh national highway (NH-03), Darcha - Shinkula road, Pangi- Killar state highway (SH-26), Kaza road (NH-505), Graphu to Kaza road and Sumdo to Losar road are closed for all types of vehicles.
Intermittent widespread rain lashed mid and low hills. Manali was wettest with 38 mm of rainfall, Seobagh 15 mm, Chamba 11 mm, Bhuntar 10.5 mm, Sarahan 7 mm, Reckong Peo 5.5 mm while Dharamsala, Shimla, Palampur, Mandi, Bilaspur and Kufri received 1 mm to 4 mm of rains.
The local MeT station has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in lower and mid-hills and plains on Friday.
Intense cold wave conditions prevailed in most parts of the state as the sky remained overcast and strong velocity icy winds lashed the region.
