Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti

Mandi/Shimla, April 27

Fresh snowfall occurred in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Mandi districts, while lower regions of these districts received rain showers and hailstorm today. As a result, the entire region has come up under the grip of cold wave amid orange weather warning that was issued for the state today.

According to official sources, fresh snow was reported at Rohtang pass, Baralacha la, Shinku la and Kunzum pass in Lahaul and Spiti.

Due to the rain, Selfie point at Sissu on the Manali-Leh highway has become risky for the movement of vehicles in the region because there is a threat of landslide and rockfall now. The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has advised the people to use alternative route Sissu-Teling in the area.

Gondla, Hansa, Keylong and Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti received 8 cm, 2.5 cm, 2 cm, and 1.2 cm snow, respectively, while Manali received 19 mm rain, Bharmour 16 mm, Dalhousie 10 mm, Palampur 8 mm, Kalpa 7 mm and Dharamsala 5 mm. Shimla, the state capital, also witnessed rainfall along with hailstorm during the evening, bringing down the temperature by few notches.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, snowfall at higher reaches and rainfall accompanied with hailstorms, thunderstorms and lightning will continue across the state till April 29. An orange weather warning for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla has been issued till April 29 resulting in thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places of these districts. Similarly, a yellow weather warning has also been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts.

Weather will remain clear in plains and lower hills from April 30 onwards while snowfall and rainfall at isolated places in middle and higher hills will continue till May 1.

Director, State’s Meteorological Department Surender Paul said light to moderate snowfall and rainfall occurred at many places of the state during the last 24 hours.

“The minimum temperature was below normal for mid and high hill areas and above normal for low hill and plain areas,” he said.

Shimla recorded 23°C maximum temperature today while Dharmasala recorded 24.9°C. Similarly, prominent hill stations Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 14.5°C, 22.2°C and 23.1°C maximum temperatures, respectively.

Maximum temperature in Solan was 29°C, Mandi (29.2°C), Bilaspur (34.4°C), Hamirpur (28°C), Kufri (15.1°C), Narkanda (15.4°C), Nahan (31.5°C), Sundernagar (27.4°C), Bhuntar (23.4°C), Kangra (28.4°C), Reckongpeo (14.9°C) and Kalpa (10.5°C).

