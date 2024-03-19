Friends, 4 grads from Sirmaur village become HRTC bus conductors

Nahan, March 18
After obtaining bachelors’ degrees, four friends from Katola village in Nahan have secured positions as Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) conductors. When the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) declared the results of the conductor recruitment on Saturday, Deepak, Shubham, Jatin, and Hemant were among those selected.
While unusual, the decision to apply for this job is definitely not uncommon for the educated youths of Katola village. Four others from this village are already serving as HRTC conductors.
While all the newly recruited friends hold bachelor’s degrees, three have also completed the Junior Basis Training (JBT) Diploma course.
Residents of the village expressed their joy at the accomplishment by the young men. A total of eight young men from the small village had now become conductors at HRTC, reflecting the growing interest among rural youth in joining the state’s public transport sector, the villagers noted.
