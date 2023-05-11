From 0 in 2015, girls at IIM-Sirmaur up to 39%

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 10

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Sirmaur is registering a gradual increase in the number of girl students admitted in its two-year MBA course, with a strength of 39 per cent in the current batch in comparison to no girl students in the first batch.

While no girl student was admitted in the inaugural batch of 20 students in 2015, one girl secured admission in the subsequent batch of 35 students in 2016. This number rose to 15 in 2017 when girl students made for 24.59 per cent of the total 61 students.

However, no girl student made it to the institute in the two subsequent batches of MBA course in 2018 and 2019. Thirty-six girl students got admission in MBA here in 2020 while the number rose to 74 in 2021. The institution further registered an intake of 97 girl students in a batch of 247 students in the current academic session.

However, girls have outnumbered boys in the PhD programme since the institute began offering the course in 2022. Of the 13 students admitted in PhD so far, nine were girls while only four boys secured admission in the doctoral programme.