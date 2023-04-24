 From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now : The Tribune India

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

File photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, April 23

Having barely 100 houses way back in 1844, the erstwhile summer capital of the British is today crumbling under the pressure of burgeoning population of over 2.50 lakh and severely strained civic resources.

Even as old timers lament the concretisation of Simla, they assert that drastic steps will have to be taken save the town from further deterioration.

According to ‘Shimla: Past and Present’ by EJ Buck, the number of houses in Simla rose from 100 in 1844 to 1400 in 1904 and 1800 in 1925 giving rise to issues like water supply, sanitation, taxation, lighting system and road construction. A sum of Rs 15 lakh was spent on water supply and sewage system.

All rhetoric, no action

  • Successive regimes have failed to decongest the town despite the rhetoric of restoring its lost glory
  • The Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal and the High Court have come down heavily on the state governments from time to time for its apathy towards planned and regulated growth of the town
  • With the SMC poll due on May 2, it will be the responsibility of the new MC to restore the town’s lost glory

There was a move in 1904 to shift the summer headquarters of the Punjab Government from Shimla to Dalhousie, which never came through. In 1878, the population of Shimla was 17,440 and by 1890 it had risen to 30,000, as per Buck’s account.

A Municipal Government was first introduced in Shimla in December 1851 under the provisions of Act XXVI of 1850, making it the oldest municipality in pre independence Punjab. The first Municipal Board was constituted by the Punjab Government in 1876, having 19 members. Numerous changes were made in its constitution since 1882, when election was substituted by nomination.

It was in 1882 that a committee recommended that it should have 12 members and a president and vice president having a three-year term. In 1884, the town was divided into two wards for the purposes of elections — the Station Ward and the Bazaar Ward.

In 1890, the number of members was reduced from 13 to 10, which included six elected and four nominated. In 1920, the Simla House Owners Association requested for open elections which were for the first time held in September 1923, when Lal Mohan Lal was elected from Station Ward and Lal Haris Chandra from Bazaar Ward.

After Independence, the elections of 1953 and 1960 were held on the basis of adult franchise. In 1962, in keeping with the town’s expanded population, the number of wards was increased to 19.

Elections scheduled for 1963 did not take place and in 1966, the Punjab Government superseded the committee. A court order reinstated the committee in 1967. But, fresh poll were not held and it was converted into a corporation, with nominated members. Subsequently, in 1986, elections were held.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2
Punjab

'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest

3
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

4
Nation

Discreet silence by UK helped Amritpal Singh's detention

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Haryana

Gurugram: 12-km green corridor created for lungs transportation from IGI Airport to Medanta hospital

7
Science Technology

Elon Musk restores Twitter blue tick of high-profile accounts without charging a penny

8
J & K

Terror attack: Massive searches under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch to track terrorists

9
Nation

9 Customs officials dismissed in Kerala gold smuggling case

10
Diaspora

Bodies of two missing Indian students recovered from US lake

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Top News

Cornered Amritpal surrenders, arrested

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Central agencies to focus on exposing ISI links, officials on way to Dibrugarh

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Ex-Takht chief Rode may have played mediator

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

Another round of talks, Depsang sticking point

India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief

Nadda confidant Bindal back as Himachal BJP chief


Cities

View All

Crashed drone found near IB, 2-kg heroin recovered

Crashed drone found near International Border in Amritsar, 2-kg heroin recovered

9 trees chopped in Kamalpura forest area, police register case

Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Improvement Trust loses five more cases in national consumer commission

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: 19 candidates in fray so far

Navjot Singh Sidhu dares Punjab CM for debate on poll promises

Every section upset with AAP govt: MLA

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

60 cases since April 15, farm fires back in Punjab

60 cases since April 15, farm fires back in Punjab

Noisy ‘Bullet’ bikes continue to irk residents of royal city

Delhi institute wins RGNUL moot court contest, pockets Rs 30K award

Orientation event held at Pbi varsity