From adversity to prosperity: A tale of ‘The Mystic Village’

Naresh Thakur

Chamba, June 12

Five years ago, Shankar, who belongs to the Gaddi tribe, had decided to leave his catering business in Punjab and return home forever. Shankar, who always missed the pristine climate of his village, took the major decision of his life when he was earning a decent living.

Many doubted his decision as Bhaloli, a quaint hamlet nestled just three kilometres from the bustling tourist hub of Khajjiar, the mini-Switzerland of Himachal, lacked not only basic amenities but also ample means of livelihood, since the landholdings were small and agricultural produce insufficient to sustain.

Starting a new venture at Khajjiar would be equally difficult due to a tough competition, while his village is still inaccessible by roads and one has to negotiate one-and-a-half kilometres steep descent. His nephew, Anoop Sharma, who worked for a politician in Punjab, has also a similar tale.

This homestay model not only enriches the visitors’ experience but also strengthens the community. Photos: Mani Verma

Today, Shankar, Anoop and their co-villagers have discovered a novel approach to overcome all challenges by adopting a successful model of community-based homestay tourism.

This innovation, which showcases the natural beauty and cultural richness of the village by offering visitors an authentic taste of Himalayan village life, was the brainchild of Manuj Sharma, co-founder of ‘Not on Map’, a Chamba-based organisation promoting responsible tourism.

Manuj had played an important role in convincing them to return home.

Bhaloli, known by its more popular name ‘The Mystic Village’, with its picturesque landscape and rich cultural heritage, provides an ideal setting for tourists seeking more than the usual attractions.

By opening their homes to tourists, the villagers also offer them an opportunity to experience traditional cuisines, customs and culture of the village. While Manuj, who along with his family lives in Chamba, turned his ancestral house into a homestay, other villagers also spared rooms for tourists as per the availability. Five houses in the village have emerged ideal homestays near Khajjiar for peace-loving tourists.

Guests staying in Bhaloli’s homestays get a chance to learn about the traditions that define the village life, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the local culture. They also participate in daily activities of villagers.

This homestay model not only enriches the visitors’ experience but also strengthens the community by promoting collaboration and mutual benefit, says Manuj.

“The initiative is exclusively looked after by the local community. The earnings are equally distributed among the stakeholders,” he said.

About the lack of several facilities such as a road, Anoop said, “A road means more visitors, more pollution and garbage. The charm of village life is what we want to showcase to the visitors and it may be lost with the construction of a road.”

“The number of visitors coming to the village is enough for villagers to host them. Yes, water and erratic power supply is a bit of concern, which we want the government to address,” he added.

The success of Bhaloli’s community homestay initiative is a testament to the resilience and innovative spirit of its residents. Faced with adversity, they have leveraged their natural surroundings and cultural heritage to create a sustainable tourism model that resonates with those seeking genuine and meaningful travel experiences.

The village got a global recognition when it was awarded a Silver Medal in the Indian Responsible Tourism category by Outlook Traveller earlier this year.

Bhaloli’s journey from adversity to prosperity through this initiative serves as an exemplary model for sustainable tourism development. By blending tradition, innovation and collaboration, the village has set a benchmark for responsible and immersive tourism in the Himalayan region. The thriving tourism model not only boosts the local economy but also preserves the cultural and natural heritage of the village, ensuring its legacy for future generations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba